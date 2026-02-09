Maoism never benefitted society, brought only destruction: Amit Shah in Bastar

Maoism has never benefitted any society and has brought only destruction wherever it has existed, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Monday, citing examples such as Colombia, Peru and Cambodia as he reiterated that Naxalism would be completely eradicated from India by March 31. Union home minister Amit Shah addresses an event in Chhattisgarh. (ANI)

Addressing the closing ceremony of the ‘Bastar Pandum 2026’ cultural event in Jagdalpur, the headquarters of Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district, Shah appealed to Maoists to surrender and join the mainstream, assuring them of dignified rehabilitation. “The Maoist rehabilitation policy of the Chhattisgarh government is the most attractive,” he said.

Shah expressed concern that several young tribal girls were still among the remaining Maoists. “They must be sent for rehabilitation as their whole lives lie ahead of them,” he said.

While assuring that surrendered Maoists would not face harm, the Union home minister warned that those who continue to fire bullets, plant improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and torch schools and hospitals would face strict action. “Armed violence will be met with a firm response. If someone holds weapons, the response will also be with weapons,” he said.

“We do not want to fight with anyone. Our fight is to protect our tribal brothers and sisters. When IEDs are planted, innocent children can be killed or permanently disabled. Where does this cruelty come from?” Shah asked, urging the remaining armed cadres to lay down arms.

He said Maoists had shut down schools for decades, depriving generations of education and contributing to large-scale illiteracy. However, Shah asserted that Bastar is now on a path of rapid development, with schools reopening, roads being constructed, mobile towers installed, post offices opened, and electricity and drinking water being extended to villages.

“It is our resolve that Bastar will become the country’s most developed tribal-dominated division within the next five years,” he said.

Shah said the government has prepared a comprehensive roadmap for the seven districts of the Bastar region, aiming to provide electricity to all villages by December 2027, ensure mobile connectivity in every village, and establish a post office or bank branch within a five-kilometre radius.

He added that paddy would be procured from tribals at ₹3,100 per quintal, cooking gas cylinders would be provided to households, and tap water connections ensured in every home. With Maoist activity declining, new tourism initiatives such as adventure tourism, homestays, canopy walks and glass bridges are being developed to boost the local economy.

Shah also said a new 118-acre industrial area is being set up in Bastar to generate employment for tribal youth. Highlighting irrigation plans, he said new projects on the Indravati river would irrigate 2.75 lakh hectares in Dantewada, Bijapur and Sukma districts and generate 120 MW of electricity.

“The government is committed to preserving Bastar’s culture for decades. Prime Minister Narendra Modi aims to take Bastar’s culture to the entire country and the world. Guns and explosives cannot be Bastar’s identity. Its true identity is its culture and heritage,” he said.

The Union home minister thanked personnel of the Chhattisgarh Police, CRPF, ITBP and BSF for their fight against Maoists and expressed gratitude to the families of security personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Praising the organisation of ‘Bastar Pandum 2026’, Shah announced that the top three winners in each of the 12 disciplines of the event would be invited to Rashtrapati Bhavan to showcase their art and share a meal.