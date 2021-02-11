Maoist attack on cops: Explosive, gelatin sticks recovered from Jharkhand jungle
The National Investigation Agency (NIA), during searches in the dense forest of Korangburu hillock at Jilingkel in Khunti district in Jharkhand on Wednesday, has recovered a high grade explosive, 100 metres of a detonating cord, cordtex wire, and 126 gelatin sticks in its probe related to attack on a police party by Maoists in 2019.
Wednesday’s seizure was made at the instance of one of the arrest cadre of CPI (Maoist), Naina alias Birsa Munda.
On June 14, 2019, a police party was attacked by the cadres of CPI (Maoist) at Kukru Haat in Saraikela-Kherswan district, in which five police personnel were killed and their arms and ammunitions were looted.
Jharkhand Police had arrested 11 accused and filed two charge sheets against them. NIA re-registered the case and arrested five more persons.
“During the examination of accused Naina, it was revealed that explosives procured by the cadres of CPI(Maoist) are hidden at the Korangburu hillock, in Jilingkel, District Khunti. An NIA team, with the help of local police and SSB (Sashastra Seema Bal), conducted searches during the early hours on Wednesday and recovered cordtex wire and 126 gelatin sticks. The explosives were planned to be used against the security forces by CPI (Maoist),” said NIA spokesperson Jaya Roy.
