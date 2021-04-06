IND USA
India News / Maoist attack: Sikh jawan uses turban to help injured colleague
Maoist attack: Sikh jawan uses turban to help injured colleague

By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 12:21 AM IST

Raipur A Sikh security personnel removed his turban to tie it around the wound of a fellow jawan who was injured in the deadly Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh that left 22 personnel dead on Saturday, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer has said.

Balraj Singh, a commando of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)’s elite Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) wing, who helped his colleague Abhishek Pandey, also sustained injuries in the firing, R K Vij, a 1988 batch IPS officer in Chhattisgarh, said. The duo are admitted to a hospital in Raipur, he added.

“This is exemplary. He also sustained bullet injuries and kept fighting during the ambush. Both the Sikh jawan and his colleague are safe and recuperating in a hospital,” he said.

Speaking to reporters here, Singh said: “Heavy firing was going on from the two sides and suddenly, I saw Dubey sustained injuries on his leg and was bleeding excessively. I took off my turban and tied it around his wound just to stop the bleeding. Later, I also sustained bullet injuries.”

