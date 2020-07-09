e-paper
Maoist couple surrenders in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada: Police

Maoist couple surrenders in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada: Police

They were part of several incidents including an attack on police near NMDC plant in which six jawans were killed.

india Updated: Jul 09, 2020 09:29 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Dantewada
Dantewada Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Pallav also informed that 28 Maoists have surrendered so far after they launched a campaign few days back.
Dantewada Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Pallav also informed that 28 Maoists have surrendered so far after they launched a campaign few days back.
         

A Maoist couple surrendered before Dantewada Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Pallav on Wednesday.

They were part of several incidents including an attack on police near NMDC plant in which six jawans were killed.

Pallav said that the couple used to work for the Maoist group by providing them local information.

He also informed that 28 Maoists have surrendered so far after they launched a campaign few days back.

