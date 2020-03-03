Maoist ‘doctor’, 25, surrenders in Chhattisgarh

india

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 09:55 IST

A senior Maoist, allegedly involved in several cases of killing of security forces in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, surrendered himself before the Bijapur police on Monday, the police said.

‘Doctor’ Prashant Modiyam alias Sonu (25) was divisional committee member of Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) division and was active in Abujmaad (Chhattisgarh), Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) and Odisha.

“Sonu, one of the important cadre of the CPI (Maoist) in the region, surrendered in front of the Bijapur police claiming that he was disillusioned with the Maoist ideology,” said inspector general of police, Bastar, Sunderaj P.

The IG said the Maoist was a resident of Peddakorma village which comes under Bijapur district and started working for ultras when he was twelve-year-old.

“In 2007, Sonu was inducted as militia member and later 2008, he was selected as member of Platoon number 12 of Maoists’, which was active in the region. Sonu was later inducted as ‘doctor’ of divisional supply team and trained to provide medical help for Maoist supply team. In 2013, he was made a divisional committee member,” the IG said.

The police said that Sonu was involved in eight cases of violence, including killing of security forces and looting weapons in two states.

Sonu is accused of killing five security personnel in Pamalvaya village in 2007, Nayagarh (Odisha) training quarters attack in 2009, in 2013 Bhejji (Sukma) attack, Konjologo attack of 2013 and other rebel attacks in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, the IG said.

Sonu was given an ‘encouragement’ amount of Rs 10,000 and he will be provided further assistance as per the Chhattisgarh government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy, the police said.

This is the second big surrender of a Maoist in the past one week. Senior Maoist leader and one of the members of the high-power divisional committee of north-Gadchiroli Division, Vilas alias Dasru Keye (44) surrendered to Gadchiroli police last Friday. Vilas, operating under the north-Gadchiroli division, bordering Chhattisgarh was involved in as many as 149 violent incidents. He carried a reward of Rs 9.50-lakh.