Maoist killed in gunfight in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 13:49 IST

Security forces gunned down a Maoist in a gunfight in Bijapur district of Bastar region in Chhattisgarh on Thursday. Santosh Podiam carried a reward of Rs1 lakh on his head, and was allegedly involved in killing of policemen in Bijapur district.

Podiam was jan militia commander of CPI ( Maoist) and was allegedly involved in abduction and murder of assistant sub-inspector Nagaiyya Korsa in August and killing of forest ranger Rathram Patel in September, in Kutru and Jangla police station areas respectively, police said.

Inspector General of Police, Bastar range, Sunderaj P told HT that the gunfight took place at around 5am in the Darbha forest area which falls under Kutru police station.

“A joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and district force was out on an anti-Maoist operation after a tip-off about their gathering in the jungle. At around 5am, when the team was cordoning off the jungles, Maoists opened fire on them. The exchange of fire lasted about 20 minutes and Podiam’s body was recovered,” said the IG .

Police have also recovered a rifle from the spot.

On Monday, three Maoists, including a woman cadre, carrying a collective reward of Rs18 lakh on their heads were gunned down by the security forces in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh’s Bastar division.

Three weapons, including an automatic rifle, were found at the spot. The deceased were identified as members of company no 5 of People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army.