Maoists kill 2 Jharkhand policemen during encounter

india

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 13:04 IST

Two police personnel from the Jharkhand Jaguar were killed in a gun battle with Maoists inside a forest on the border of the Ranchi and Khunti districts early on Friday, officials said.

The additional director general of police (operations) ML Meena confirmed the incident.

“We received information about the movement of a Maoist group in Dakapidhi forest and adjoining rural areas. Subsequently, forces were sent,” Meena said.

“During the search operation around 4-5am, the ultras opened fire and encounter ensued from both sides. Two jawans of Jharkhand Jaguar died in the incident. While one of them died on the spot, another died during treatment at a Ranchi hospital.”

The dead policemen have been identified as Kanchan Prasad Mahto, a resident of Ranchi’s Sonahatu, and Akhilesh Ram, a resident of Palamu’s Lesligunj.

Jharkhand Jaguar is a special task force set up to tackle Maoists in the eastern state. Its personnel are selected from the Jharkhand Armed Police, Indian Reserve Battalion, and district police.

Meena said that the search operation is on and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), as well as the senior superintendent of police (SSP), are camping in the area.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 13:04 IST