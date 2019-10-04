e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 04, 2019

Maoists kill 2 Jharkhand policemen during encounter

Kanchan Prasad Mahto and Akhilesh Ram died in a gun battle with the Maoists near Ranchi and Khunti districts.

india Updated: Oct 04, 2019 13:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ranchi
Maoist rebels train in a forest area somewhere between Bihar and Jharkhand.
Maoist rebels train in a forest area somewhere between Bihar and Jharkhand. (AP File Photo/For Representative Purposes Only)
         

Two police personnel from the Jharkhand Jaguar were killed in a gun battle with Maoists inside a forest on the border of the Ranchi and Khunti districts early on Friday, officials said.

The additional director general of police (operations) ML Meena confirmed the incident.

“We received information about the movement of a Maoist group in Dakapidhi forest and adjoining rural areas. Subsequently, forces were sent,” Meena said.

“During the search operation around 4-5am, the ultras opened fire and encounter ensued from both sides. Two jawans of Jharkhand Jaguar died in the incident. While one of them died on the spot, another died during treatment at a Ranchi hospital.”

The dead policemen have been identified as Kanchan Prasad Mahto, a resident of Ranchi’s Sonahatu, and Akhilesh Ram, a resident of Palamu’s Lesligunj.

Jharkhand Jaguar is a special task force set up to tackle Maoists in the eastern state. Its personnel are selected from the Jharkhand Armed Police, Indian Reserve Battalion, and district police.

Meena said that the search operation is on and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), as well as the senior superintendent of police (SSP), are camping in the area.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 13:04 IST

tags
top news
At conclave with naval chiefs of 10 countries, NSA Ajit Doval floats an idea
At conclave with naval chiefs of 10 countries, NSA Ajit Doval floats an idea
Oct 04, 2019 17:44 IST
‘Nationalism not a negative sentiment’: Jaishankar at World Economic Forum
‘Nationalism not a negative sentiment’: Jaishankar at World Economic Forum
Oct 04, 2019 17:37 IST
Was a big mistake, says IAF chief on chopper shot down by own missile
Was a big mistake, says IAF chief on chopper shot down by own missile
Oct 04, 2019 13:19 IST
UK’s Labour party MPs push to recall Kashmir resolution that angered India
UK’s Labour party MPs push to recall Kashmir resolution that angered India
Oct 04, 2019 17:54 IST
Pak minister gets angry when asked to name 58 countries backing them on J-k
Pak minister gets angry when asked to name 58 countries backing them on J-k
Oct 04, 2019 14:14 IST
Jadeja beats Johnson and Akram to register massive Test record
Jadeja beats Johnson and Akram to register massive Test record
Oct 04, 2019 16:24 IST
‘I am shocked,’ Ganguly reacts to Pak PM’s speech at the UN
‘I am shocked,’ Ganguly reacts to Pak PM’s speech at the UN
Oct 04, 2019 11:01 IST
Google, Xiaomi, and Huawei smartphones hit by zero-day security flaw
Google, Xiaomi, and Huawei smartphones hit by zero-day security flaw
Oct 04, 2019 17:48 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collection day 2Bigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateShah Rukh KhanSwachh BharatBSNL Data OfferSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressHina KhanHappy Soha Ali Khan BirthdayNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News