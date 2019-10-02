Mapping Mahatma Gandhi’s abiding association with Hindustan Times

india

Ever since its inauguration, Hindustan Times has enjoyed a close association with Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi and his family. The Mahatma inaugurated the newspaper on September 15, 1924, and his son Devadas Gandhi, was one of Hindustan Times’ most eminent editors. On the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, this video takes a trip down memory lane about the Mahatma’s illustrious association with Hindustan Times.

