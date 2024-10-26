Marakumbi riot case convict dies a day after court sentences him to life in jail

A convict in the Marakumbi riot case died of illness shortly after receiving a life sentence along with 97 others for their roles in the communal violence that took place at Gangavati taluk in Koppal district in 2014. The district additional sessions court handed down the sentences on Thursday, marking a significant conclusion in one of most notorious communal violence cases in Karnataka. The deceased was identified as 44-year-old Ramappa Bhovi from Marakumbi and was in the Koppal district jail. (Representational image)

The deceased, identified as 44-year-old Ramappa Bhovi from Marakumbi, was in the Koppal district jail when he learned of the verdict. “Ramappa complained of chest pain after hearing the sentence and was taken to the district hospital, where he succumbed to his condition,” stated Gangavati rural police inspector Somashekara Juttal.

The Marakumbi riot erupted a decade ago, stemming from a minor altercation over cinema tickets in Gangavati, which spiraled into widespread violence in Marakumbi village. The Dalits, who opposed caste discrimination, faced fierce retaliation from upper-caste groups, who subjected them to intimidation and violent acts, including untouchability practices. At the height of the unrest, several Dalit homes were burned and vandalised.

Initially, 117 people were named in the case. However, after a detailed investigation, only 101 went to trial. Among these, 98 were found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment, and fines of ₹5,000 each were imposed on them. Three other convicts, from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities, were not charged with caste-related offences but were convicted of attempted murder, receiving five-year sentences and fines of ₹2,000 each.

As details of the riot emerged in court, Dalit leader Pamanna from Gangavati recalled the violence: “On August 28, 2014, around 10pm, a mob comprising 80-100 upper-caste individuals attacked the Dalit colony, burning six houses and partially damaging three huts. They beat Dalit residents with sticks, leaving 11 people hospitalised with injuries. The Dalits have long faced exclusion from local hotels and barber shops, and this violence escalated after a dispute at the cinema ticket counter,” he told HT. “The judgment represents a victory for our years-long struggle,” he added.