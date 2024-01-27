Maratha activist threatens to intensify protest

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil, who is seeking reservation in education and jobs for the community under the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) category, threatened to march towards Mumbai if the Eknath Shinde-led government did not issue orders to meet the demands by Saturday morning. Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil and his supporters during their march for reservation, in Navi Mumbai (PTI)

The quota activist, who began a fresh hunger strike at Vashi in Navi Mumbai on Friday, announced his plan even as deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said he supports reservation for the Maratha community in government jobs and education and that chief minister Eknath Shinde is “trying to resolve the issue through talks”.

The Maratha community is seeking reservation in education and jobs under the OBC category. Patil and his supporters are seeking Kunbi certificates for all Marathas, as Kunbis enjoy reservation benefits under the OBC category, free kindergarten to post graduate education for community members and reservation of seats for Marathas during recruitment for government jobs. Besides, they are also seeking withdrawal of all criminal cases registered against them during the quota protests.

“We have not shunned our plans to march to Azad Maidan (in Mumbai). We will go there to celebrate if the government issues all orders pertaining to our demands. If not, we will hold an indefinite hunger strike from tomorrow,” Patil said in Vashi.

“I respect the law and since it’s Republic Day, I am not going to Azad Maidan today. We have come here to seek justice and not to create trouble. If we do not get a copy of the ordinance by 11am tomorrow (Saturday), then we will go to Azad Maidan,” he added.

According to a statement from the chief minister’s office later in the day, Shinde held meetings with officials to discuss the demands, and sent a delegation with a draft ordinance to meet the quota activist.

Earlier in the day, state education minister Deepak Kesarkar told reporters that Jarange’s demands had been accepted, and would be fulfilled as per government procedure.