Maratha quota protests: Jarange vows to shun water, Mumbai police issue traffic advisory | Top points

The Maratha quota stir in Mumbai's Azad Maidan is entering its fourth day on Monday. Activist Manoj Jarange, who is leading the protest, has vowed to stop drinking water from Monday and said that he would even brave “bullets” for his demands. Supporters of Manoj Jarange Patil, during Maratha reservation protest at Azad Maidan, in Mumbai, India, on Sunday,(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

Jarange has been staging an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai from Friday over his demand for a 10 per cent quota for Marathas under the Other Backwards Class (OBC) category.

While past court orders clearly state that an en masse Maratha quota is impossible, the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government said on Sunday that it will seek a legal opinion on the matter.

Jarange and the protestors, however, who are camped at Azad Maidan and nearby areas, have said that they won't budge until their demands are met.

Here are the top points related to the ongoing Maratha quota stir that has brought Mumbai to a standstill.

The Maratha quota stir: Top points