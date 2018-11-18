Maharashtra cabinet approves reservation for Maratha community, assembly to take up bill in winter session

Maharashtra’s Devendra Fadnavis government on Sunday put its seal of approval on the plan to give the Maratha community quotas in educational institutions and government jobs. The decision, taken at the cabinet meeting on Sunday, came days after the chief minister asked the community to prepare for celebrations on December 1.

A bill to extend quota benefits to the community would be moved in the state assembly during the winter session beginning Monday.

The panel tasked to re-examine the demand for quotas had recommended that the Maratha community be covered as a socially and educationally backward class.

“We’ve accepted the recommendations and constituted a Cabinet Sub-committee to take statutory steps for implementing them,” Maharashtra chief minister Fadnavis said, according to news agency ANI.

The chief minister, however, clarified that Marathas, who account for 32-35 per cent of the state’s population, would be given quota benefit without disturbing the existing quota allocated to people from the SC, ST or the OBC.

The state government intends to follow the Tamil Nadu model which implies 68 per cent seats in educational institutes and public sector jobs would go to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, other minor social groups and Marathas.

