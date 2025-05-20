Marathi actor's wife, two others face charges after recitation of Faiz Ahmed Faiz's ‘Hum Dekhenge’

Pushpa Sathidar, the wife of late actor and Dalit rights activist Veera Sathidar, is among three people who reportedly face charges after an attendee recited poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz's ‘Hum Dekhenge’ poem at a memorial event in Maharashtra's Nagpur. Police have launched a probe into the recitation of Faiz Ahmed Faiz's 'Hum Dekhenge' at a memorial event in Nagpur.(Hindustan Times)

During a memorial programme for Veera Sathidar on May 13, a member of the Samata Kala Manch, recited verses by renowned Pakistani poet Faiz, including lines such as - “Hum Ahl-e-Safa, Mardrid-e-Haram, Masnad Pe Bithae Jayenge, Sab Taj Uchhale Jayenge, Sab Takht Giraye Jayenge, Hum Dekhenge” - which call for resistance against authoritarianism, according to PTI news agency.

The video went viral on social media and was aired on Marathi news channels as well. According to a complainant Dattatraya Shirke cited by PTI, the remarks were inflammatory and disturbed communal harmony.

An FIR was filed against the organisers and the person who recited the poem on basis of the complaint lodged by Dattatraya Shirke.

The speaker allegedly said during the recitation, “Jo song ke medium se ye satta hila thi, usi tarah se hamare desh mein bhi takht hilane ki pratha hai. Aaj hum jis daur mein ji rahe hain, ye daur fasciswad ka hai. Ye daur tanasahi ka hai”.

Police launch probe into event

An FIR was registered at the Sitabuldi police station against Pushpa Sathidar and two others associated with the memorial programme under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 152 (endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of India), 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 353 (statements conducing to public mischief) and 3 (5), which concerns common intention.

According to Shirke, the speech and recitation of the poem, equated India's government with fascist regimes and also called for political upheaval. The police have launched a probe into the event, collecting digital video evidence of the event and recording statements of those who had attended the memorial programme.

"We are examining all available footage, witness testimonies and documents. The process of recording statements is crucial to determining individual roles and verifying the allegations," an officer told PTI.

Police said they were also looking into the activities and background of the Samata Kala Manch, whose head, Sudhir Dhawale, is currently out on bail in connection with another case related to alleged inflammatory speeches made during the Elgar Parishad event in Pune in 2017.