Pune engg student held for ‘supporting Pak’ on social media

Pune: The Pune police on Friday arrested a 19-year-old woman studying at an engineering college for allegedly posting a message on social media in support of Pakistan, police said. Pune police on Friday arrested 19-year-old woman studying at an engineering college for allegedly posting a message on social media in support of Pakistan. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

A Hindu right-wing group had claimed that Khatija Shaikh, 19, second year student of information technology (IT), had posted the slogan “Pakistan Zindabad” among other things on her Instagram account.

Following a complaint, a case was registered against her at Kondhwa Police Station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 152 (acts endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of India), 196 (promoting enmity between different groups), 197 (imputations and assertions that are prejudicial to national integration) 299 (outraging religious feelings) and 352 (intentional insult intended to provoke a breach of peace) and 353 (making, publishing, or circulating false statements, reports, or rumours that cause public mischief or incite hatred).

The FIR states that the original message was uploaded by Dr MAARIB@reformistan and shared as Instagram status message

Rajkumar Shinde, deputy commissioner of police (zone 5) said, “She has been arrested, and further probe is underway.”

Manoj Patil, additional commissioner of police (eastern region), said, “The student shared pro- Pakistan screenshots on her online account which could have disrupted the public order.”

Meanwhile, the college has rusticated the student with immediate effect. The principal said that while the institution recognises the right to free expression it also expects the students to exercise such rights responsibly.