‘Marathon in 400 AQI': Delhi holds fitness events despite pollution chokehold

As Delhi chokes under a dense blanket of smog, a viral social media post on Sunday questioned Delhi's priorities, as marathon and cycling events were held even as the city's air quality reached a dangerous level beyond 400 on the Air Quality Index (AQI). The marathon, organised by the Indian Air Force, was flagged off from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday. (ANI)

"Marathon in 400 AQI. At least worry a bit about our country's image in the world. Doing such stunts is not useful for anyone. Who are these people allowing such things to happen? Where is our conscience"? the post read. It came in response to a video showing actors Archana Puran Singh, Huma Qureshi, Shefali Shah and Sunil Grover flagging off the Sekhon IAF Marathon 2025, with 10 km and 5 km runs.

“As a Marathoner, I concur that this is hazardous, and it is not advisable to run outdoors in Delhi NCR currently. Cold, Cough and Fever will be the immediate after effects of running in this worst AQI,” said another X user.

“Where is our intelligence and what happened to GRAP?” wrote another.

"If people don’t care about their health and well-being, why would the government bother? Running a marathon in this pollution is nothing short of suicidal, and yet people choose to turn up," another X user wrote.

The marathon, organised by the Indian Air Force, was flagged off from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday, even as Delhi's air quality index hovered near the 400 mark, officially “severe”.

The IAF marathon wasn't an isolated case.

Over the weekend, Delhi also hosted a ‘cyclothon’ at the PNB Head Office in Dwarka under Vigilance Awareness Week 2025, and another event titled 'Fit India Sunday on Cycle', a nationwide fitness initiative launched by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports that encourages citizens to cycle on Sundays for physical and mental health, and as a sustainable form of transportation.

Together, these events, all intended to promote fitness, awareness, and national spirit, have collided with an uncomfortable truth: Delhi's air has reached levels where simply stepping outside for a walk can be detrimental to one's health.

Delhi's air quality in numbers Delhi's air quality remained 'very poor' on Sunday, as slow wind speeds reduced the dispersion of pollutants over the city, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Seventeen monitoring stations recorded 'severe' air quality with readings above 400. Wazirpur recorded the highest AQI at 439. Twenty other stations reported 'very poor' air quality, with readings above 300, according to the CPCB's Sameer app.

According to the experts, the air quality is likely to remain in the 'very poor' category till November 4.