1 of 7 deaths in Delhi in 2023 linked to air pollution: Study

Air pollution continues to be the leading health threat for Delhi residents, accounting for nearly 15% of all deaths in 2023, according to an analysis of the latest Global Burden of Disease (GBD) data. “This means one in every seven deaths in Delhi is linked to polluted air,” the study noted.

The figures, drawn from GBD 2023 data and released recently by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), estimate that exposure to ambient particulate matter pollution caused about 17,188 deaths in Delhi in 2023.

Manoj Kumar, an analyst at CREA, said, “Air pollution is not just an environmental issue; it is a public health crisis that requires science-based action across polluting sectors to achieve real and measurable reductions. Unless Delhi’s air quality improves significantly, the health burden from pollution-related diseases, including respiratory illnesses, heart disease, stroke, and lung cancer, will continue to grow.”

The findings underscore the severe impact of poor air quality on the health and life expectancy of Delhi residents. The analysis, conducted by researchers at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), further revealed that after air pollution, the next major risk factors for deaths in Delhi in 2023 were high systolic blood pressure (14,874 deaths or 12.5%), high fasting plasma glucose or diabetes (10,653 deaths or 9%), high cholesterol (7,267 deaths or 6%), and high body mass index (6,698 deaths or 5.6%).

According to the data, deaths attributed to air pollution increased from 15,786 in 2018 to 17,188 in 2023. During the same period, deaths caused by high blood pressure rose from 13,604 to 14,874, while those linked to high fasting plasma glucose went up from 8,938 to 10,653, according to the study.

Experts said that air pollution has both short-term and long-term impacts on the lungs as well as other body systems. In children, it hampers lung development, a fact established by several studies.

“Prolonged exposure to polluted air not only leads to lung cancer and COPD but also reduces overall lung capacity and weakens lung immunity. Moreover, air pollution affects multiple organs, including the heart, brain, kidneys, intestines, and the endocrine and immune systems. It is associated with a higher risk of heart attacks, strokes, hypertension, and diabetes, with some evidence suggesting that it can also worsen autoimmune conditions like rheumatoid arthritis,” said Dr Neetu Jain, senior consultant, pulmonology, critical care and sleep medicine, PSRI Hospital.