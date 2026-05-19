'Consumed marijuana during pregnancy': Mother-in-law’s explosive claims in Bhopal dowry death case

The 33-year-old Noida woman, who was found dead in Bhopal in an alleged dowry harassment-related case, was suffering from schizophrenia, her husband’s mother has claimed. An SIT, led by senior police officials, is probing the case under dowry death and abetment provisions. (PTI)

The woman's mother-in-law, a retired judge, said on Monday that she had undergone an abortion before her death and had also confessed to taking marijuana during her pregnancy to reverse it.

The deceased had married a Bhopal-based lawyer in December 2025. Her family has alleged dowry harassment, mental torture, and assault, while the in-laws have denied wrongdoing and raised counter-allegations regarding her mental health.

Victim wanted to reverse abortion “When she started the first course of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP), she said she wanted to reverse this, which I knew was not possible,” the mother-in-law said during a press briefing. “She didn't let us feel that fleeting moment of joy. It is truly heartbreaking; young girls often take this drastic step.”

She claimed that her deceased daughter-in-law had been undergoing psychiatric treatment and was prescribed medication for schizophrenia-related symptoms and that she had confessed to consuming marijuana while pregnant.

“After coming here, all her supply of drugs was out. She confessed to consuming large quantities of marijuana when she wanted to reverse her pregnancy. A counselling session took place during that time… She was on schizophrenic drugs,” the mother-in-law claimed.

"On 7th May, she must have taken the pill; she completed the entire MTP procedure, and we had to support her," she said. She also alleged the woman suffered from tremors and withdrawal-like symptoms.

‘Mujhe pooch raha hai woh kiska bachcha tha’ The deceased’s family has accused the in-laws of harassment related to dowry and mental torture. The parents alleged that their daughter was subjected to severe emotional distress after marriage and confided to her mother that she felt “trapped” in her marital home and wanted to return.

In WhatsApp messages, seen in screenshots accessed by HT, she wrote, “Mai to bohat buri tarah phas gayi hu (I am trapped badly).” In another message, she says, “In sabko ye lagta hai ki mai drugs karti hu, isiliye mera mood kharab rehta hai (They all think I am into drugs which is why I am always in a bad mood),” and adds, “Mujhe to bohat zyada ghutan ho rahi hai maa (I am feeling very suffocated, maa).”

She also allegedly told her mother that her husband accused her of infidelity after she sought to terminate her pregnancy. “Mujhe pooch raha hai vo kiska bacha tha (He is asking me whose child I was bearing).”

The family has now alleged inconsistencies in the investigation and autopsy procedures and demanded an independent post-mortem at AIIMS Delhi. They have also alleged lapses in the handling and preservation of forensic evidence during the initial probe.

Legal developments A court granted anticipatory bail to the mother-in-law, while rejecting the bail plea of the primary accused, the husband, who remains absconding. Authorities have also announced a reward for information leading to his arrest.

The SIT, led by senior police officials, is probing the case under dowry death and abetment provisions. While the post-mortem report indicates death by suicide, the family has alleged multiple injury marks suggesting possible foul play.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI and HT's Shruti Kakkar)

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