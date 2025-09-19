Masked gunmen fire ‘25-30 rounds’ at Gurugram real estate office, police probe ‘gangsters’ links

A real estate office in Gurugram came under attack on Thursday night after a group of masked gunmen reportedly opened fire, triggering panic in the area. Around 9.30 pm on Thursday, four to five masked gunmen entered the office building of MNR Buildmark and fired indiscriminately before escaping. (ANI)

The assailants fired 25-30 rounds at the office of MNR Buildmark on Thursday night and glass shards lay scattered around the building as bullets pierced windows, PTI reported.

Police said the shooting was carried out on the orders of gangsters based abroad.

Cops rushed to the spot after receiving the information about the attack and found bullet marks on the office windows and on luxury cars parked in the premises.

Property dealer Shravan Raheja has filed a complaint about the incident. Police are investigating the case and said they will ascertain the motive behind the shooting after arresting the accused.

The company office is operated by 11 builders involved in the sale and purchase of projects of prominent builders of Gurugram and Delhi-NCR.

Several cases of shooting have been reported from Gurugram in the past few months. Haryanvi singer Rahul Fazilpuria was fired upon in July, while his close friend Rohit Shakeen was shot dead in August.

Later, gunmen reportedly opened fire outside the house of YouTuber Elvish Yadav who also happens to be a friend of Fazilpuria.