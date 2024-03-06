Mass cheating in Haryana board exams, several climb wall to pass chits. Watch

Widespread cheating was reported during the Class 10 board examination at a school in Haryana's Nuh district. The incident reportedly took place at Chandravati School in Tauru in Nuh district.(X/GovindSinghDotasra)

A video shared on social media showed people climbing up the school walls to pass chits to students writing their board exams.

The incident reportedly took place at Chandravati School in Tauru in Nuh district on Wednesday.

According to India Today, shortly after the exam began, it was reported that the examination paper has allegedly been leaked.

This prompted the parents and relatives accompanying the students to create a ruckus outside the exam. They also climbed the walls of the building to help their wards chea.

District Education Officer Paramjeet Chahal told ANI that he has ordered officials to present a report regarding the incident.

“I saw a video and some newspaper cuttings that some children have climbed up the roof of a school,” Chahal told the news agency. “I have asked for a report regarding it...”

Block Education Officer Dharampal told India Today that cheating will not be allowed under any circumstances.

He also assured of strict actions against those involved in cheating during the exam and added that the education board will request the police to increase the deployment of cops outside examination centres.

Meanwhile, the Congress targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Haryana over the incident.

“Look at the spectacle of heating under BJP rule!” Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra wrote on X. “This is the condition of board exams in Nuh, Haryana. With what mouth do the BJP people go around trumpeting?”