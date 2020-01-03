Massive anti-CAA rallies planned in Hyderabad

india

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 01:18 IST

Hyderabad Thousands of people are expected to participate in a four-kilometer march in Hyderabad on Saturday in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

These people would be coming together under the umbrella of Joint Action Committee (JAC) of 40-odd groups and social organisations.

“The procession would start from People’s Plaza at the beginning of Necklace Road on the banks of Hussainsagar lake and will culminate in a brief public meeting at Sanjeevaiah Park,” JAC convenor and Tehreek-e-Muslim Shabban (TMS) president Mustaq Malik told Hindustan Times.

Named “Million March,” the rally is expected to be attended by at least a lakh people. “People from all parts of Telangana, Kurnool, Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh and Bidar in Karnataka would be coming in large numbers,” Malik said.

Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) president Amzadullah Khan said the JAC would give a call to the people not to cooperate with the authorities in the implementation of NPR, NRC and CAA and not to part with any citizen information.

“It will be a peaceful rally and there would not be any slogans for or against any person, religion or party. The Million March will begin and end with the singing of the national anthem. All the participants will hold a national flag in their hands,” Khan said.

The JAC has extended an invitation to leaders of all the like-minded political parties to take part in the rally. “We have written even to Telangana Rashtra Samithi headed by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao,” Malik said.

Meanwhile, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi has also announced that his party is planning to organise another march in Hyderabad against the CAA and NRC.

Owaisi tweeted on Wednesday that he had also sought permission for a rally on Saturday or Sunday. “The MIM would most likely be given the permission to hold the rally at Dharna Chowk on Sunday,” said a police official who refused to be identified.