Massive blaze engulfs jhuggi cluster in Delhi's Rohini: Video

A DFS official said that no casualty has been reported so far.

A massive fire broke out in a cluster of jhuggis in Delhi Rohini on Sunday evening, an official from the Delhi Fire Service said.

Smoke rising from the jhuggi cluster led to residents alerting the police and fire control room.(X/ @PTI_News)
The DFS received the call regarding the blaze in Rohini's Sector 18 area at 7. 01 pm, PTI reported. Following this, six fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Efforts are currently underway to douse the flames.

Smoke rising from the jhuggi cluster led to residents alerting the police and fire control room, which led to panic in the area, which is densely populated.

News / India News / Massive blaze engulfs jhuggi cluster in Delhi's Rohini: Video
