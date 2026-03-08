T20 World Cup 2026 final: When and where to watch India vs New Zealand match
As the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final approaches, cricket enthusiasts are eager to witness India face New Zealand in Ahmedabad.
India vs New Zealand final: Cricket fans around the world are gearing up for the much-anticipated ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand, set to take place on Sunday in Ahmedabad, at the Narendra Modi stadium. The summit clash will mark the end of the month-long 20-team tournament and is expected to draw a massive global viewership, with more than 1,00,000 spectators likely to pack the stadium.
Match date and time
The T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand will begin at 7:00 pm IST on Sunday, March 8.
More about the venue
The high-stakes match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the world’s largest cricket venue with a seating capacity of around 1,30,000 spectators. Tens of thousands of fans are expected to attend the match in person, while millions more will follow it on television and online.
Where to watch it live
The India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Fans can also livestream the match on the JioHotstar platform.
India will be chasing history in the final as it aims to become the first team to successfully defend the T20 World Cup title, the first to win the tournament on home soil, and the first side to lift the trophy three times. Meanwhile, New Zealand will be looking to claim its first global white-ball title, setting up a thrilling contest between the two sides.
In light of the match, authorities have made several arrangements in the city, especially issuing traffic advisories to ensure smooth vehicular movement along key routes and aid fans and commuters alike.
