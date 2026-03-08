T20 World Cup 2026 final: When and where to watch India vs New Zealand match

India vs New Zealand final: Cricket fans around the world are gearing up for the much-anticipated ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand, set to take place on Sunday in Ahmedabad, at the Narendra Modi stadium. The summit clash will mark the end of the month-long 20-team tournament and is expected to draw a massive global viewership, with more than 1,00,000 spectators likely to pack the stadium. Today's match timing: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: With a capacity crowd expected and the match poised for history-making moments, here’s everything you need to know about the event’s timing and viewing options. (PTI)

ALSO READ | For Suryakumar Yadav’s team, a chance to extend India’s rule in T20 World Cup final

Match date and time The T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand will begin at 7:00 pm IST on Sunday, March 8.

More about the venue The high-stakes match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the world’s largest cricket venue with a seating capacity of around 1,30,000 spectators. Tens of thousands of fans are expected to attend the match in person, while millions more will follow it on television and online.

ALSO READ | Kapil in 1983, Axar in 2026: How a peerless catch flips the emotional script

Where to watch it live The India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Fans can also livestream the match on the JioHotstar platform.

India will be chasing history in the final as it aims to become the first team to successfully defend the T20 World Cup title, the first to win the tournament on home soil, and the first side to lift the trophy three times. Meanwhile, New Zealand will be looking to claim its first global white-ball title, setting up a thrilling contest between the two sides.

ALSO READ | T20 World Cup final: India seek redemption for 2023 heartbreak

In light of the match, authorities have made several arrangements in the city, especially issuing traffic advisories to ensure smooth vehicular movement along key routes and aid fans and commuters alike.