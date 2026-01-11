New Delhi, The Delhi Police has arrested a 31-year-old man from Punjab for allegedly cheating women by posing as a prospective groom on matrimonial websites and social media platforms, an official said on Sunday. Matrimonial fraudster held; cheated funds spent on expensive liquor, parties: Police

Accused Dashmeet Singh, a resident of Punjab's Rajpura, was arrested in connection with a case in which a woman from Delhi's Shalimar Bagh was cheated of more than ₹86,000, he said.

Police said the accused used to spend the money earned through this fraudulent method to buy expensive liquor and host parties.

According to police, Singh used matrimonial websites and social media platforms to befriend women by projecting himself as a prospective groom. After gaining their trust, he allegedly induced them to transfer money on various pretexts before cutting off contact.

"The case came to light after the complainant approached the Cyber police station of Northwest with an online complaint, stating that she was defrauded of ₹86,500 after being lured with promises of marriage. Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered on October 14 last year and investigation taken up," the officer said.

During the investigation, a team analysed digital footprints and money trails linked to the transactions. Police said the cheated amount was received in a bank account used by the accused and later, transferred through UPI transactions. Inputs obtained from a matrimonial website and social media platform helped the investigators trace the accused to Rajpura in Patiala.

"Singh was apprehended on January 8. A mobile phone was seized from his possession. During interrogation, Singh told the investigators that he resorted to the fraud due to financial difficulties at home and to support his extravagant lifestyle," the officer said.

Police said an analysis of the transactions revealed that the defrauded money was spent on purchasing expensive liquor and hosting parties. To evade detection, Singh frequently changed locations, initially staying in Delhi's Janakpuri, before shifting to Punjab.

The accused is a graduate and was working as a dispatch manager in a private company. Further investigation is underway to ascertain his involvement in other similar cases.

