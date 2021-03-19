Home / India News / Mauritius receives 2 lakh doses of 'Made in India' Covid-19 vaccines
india news

Mauritius receives 2 lakh doses of 'Made in India' Covid-19 vaccines

Under the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative, India has been providing coronavirus vaccines to its neighbouring countries.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:39 PM IST
Commercial supply of 200,000 doses of 'Made in India' vaccines was handed over to Mauritius in a restricted ceremony today. (Photo via @HCI_PortLouis on Twitter)

In a unified attempt to free the world of coronavirus, India on Friday handed over to Mauritius a commercial supply of 200,000 doses of Covaxin vaccines under the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative.

"Commercial supply of 200,000 doses of 'Made in India' vaccines was handed over to Mauritius in a restricted ceremony today fighting the pandemic together," India in Mauritius tweeted.

In a tweet, Zouberr Joomaye, Senior Advisor to Prime Minister of Mauritius and Chairman of the National Vaccination Committee for Covid-19, said: "Covaxin landed in Mauritius this morning and handed it over to the Minister of Health. Thanks to the prompt intervention of PM Pravind Jugnauth, PM Narendra Modi and Singla High Commissioner."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Delhi HC refuses to hear plea seeking for vaccinating judges lawyers on priority

Man mowed down for raising voice against encroachment in MP’s Vidisha district

25 police officers transferred in J&K

'India not a dharamshala': Haryana minister says collecting info about Rohingyas

According to the latest update of the Covid-19 count by the Johns Hopkins University, Mauritius on Friday recorded 762 confirmed infections and 10 deaths.

Earlier this month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Prime Minister Jugnauth entered the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement (CECPA) with Mauritius.

Bharat Biotech, COVAXIN has demonstrated 81 per cent interim efficacy in preventing Covid-19. Under the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative, India has been providing coronavirus vaccines to its neighbouring countries. 72 countries have already received vaccines under the 'Vaccine Maitri' programme. Maldives, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Srilanka, and Myanmar are among many countries that were aided by India during the pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus novel coronavirus coronavirus outbreak covid-19 covid-19 infection covid-19 vaccination drive coronavirus vaccine vaccine
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP