Home / India News / May contest from Kolar in assembly polls: Siddaramaiah

May contest from Kolar in assembly polls: Siddaramaiah

india news
Published on Nov 15, 2022 12:34 AM IST

Former Karnataka chief minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah has said that he is likely contest the assembly elections due next year from the Kolar constituency, while dropping his present seat of Badami

Former Karnataka chief minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah has said that he is likely contest the assembly elections due next year from the Kolar constituency (File)
Former Karnataka chief minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah has said that he is likely contest the assembly elections due next year from the Kolar constituency (File)
ByArun Dev, Bengaluru

Former Karnataka chief minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah has said that he is likely contest the assembly elections due next year from the Kolar constituency, while dropping his present seat of Badami.

Speaking in Kolar on Sunday, he said: “All the Congress leaders in the state are united and we do not have any opinion differences. So many people in Kolar want me to contest from here in the upcoming elections. So, I would not like to say that it is not possible, and it is entirely possible for me to contest from here. But the decision will be taken by the high command and I will contest based on their order.”

The leader of the Opposition also ruled out a contest from his present seat of Badami.

“Badami is too far from here and I have no intentions of contesting from there once again. There are good leaders in Badami who can look after the people of Badami. So, I might contest from either Kolar or Varuna, wherever the high command orders me to contest from,” he said.

In the 2018 assembly elections, Siddaramaiah contested from Badami and Chamundeshwari constituencies. He won the Badami assembly seat but he lost the poll at Chamundeshwari.

On Sunday, Siddaramaiah also expressed confidence that his party will come back to power in next assembly elections. “People are tired of the corrupt BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] leaders in the state. They are waiting for good days to come back after the 2023 assembly elections,” said Siddaramaiah.

State transport minister B Sriramulu, who lost to Siddaramaiah by a narrow margin in Badami, said on Monday that the former CM’s visits to Kolar are a poll gimmick. “Finally, he will contest from Varuna. He will lose wherever he contests from in the next elections,” said Sriramulu. “Siddaramaiah is more scared of [state Congress president] DK Shivakumar than the BJP,” he added, in a velied reference to reports of a rift between the two leaders.

Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa said: “I do not know why he is leaving Badami. Maybe he is scared since he has not worked well.”

Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy said that the party is not worried about Siddaramaiah’s entry as it had identified an able candidate for the constituency.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arun Dev

    Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out