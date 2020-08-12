e-paper
May God do whatever is best for him: Pranab Mukherjee's daughter

May God do whatever is best for him: Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter

Villagers in Mukherjee’s ancestral village in West Bengal started a Maha Mrityunjaya yajna on Tuesday for the speedy recovery of the former president.

india Updated: Aug 12, 2020 11:55 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Former President Pranab Mukherjee is currently on ventilator support.
Former President Pranab Mukherjee is currently on ventilator support.
         

The daughter of former president Pranab Mukherjee, who is critical and on ventilator support after a brain surgery in an Indian Army hospital in Delhi, shared a prayer on Twitter on Wednesday.

“Last year 8August was 1 of d happiest day 4 me as my dad received Bharat Ratna.Exactly a year later on 10Aug he fell critically ill. May God do whatever is best 4 him & give me strength 2 accept both joys & sorrows of life with equanimity. I sincerely thank all 4 their concerns,” Sharmistha Mukherjee tweeted.

Doctors treating him at the Army Hospital Research And Referral said on Tuesday evening that Mukherjee has not shown any improvement in his health after the surgery, adding that his condition has “worsened” and he remains “critical” and on life support.

“Pranab Mukherjee’s health condition continues to remain critical at Army Hospital (R&R) Delhi Cantt. The former President who underwent lifesaving emergency surgery for brain clot on 10 August has not shown any improvement and his health status has worsened. He remains on ventilatory support,” the hospital said in a medical bulletin.

Villagers in Mukherjee’s ancestral village in West Bengal started a Maha Mrityunjaya yajna on Tuesday for the speedy recovery of the former president.

The 84-year-old former president had announced on Twitter on Monday that he had also tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Mukherjee, who was the India’s president between 2012 and 2017, had been keeping his public interactions at a minimal level after the coronavirus pandemic swept cross the country.

