‘May never be excited again about a crowd’: US President Trump on India visit

india

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 09:08 IST

Days after his visit to India, US President Donald Trump has not stopped praising India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the massive crowds that turned up to welcome him.

Donald Trump, while addressing a rally in South Carolina on Saturday, talked about the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, where tens of thousands of people turned up to hear him speak along with Prime Minister Modi.

As he talked about the “Namaste Trump” event, the US president said he shared the stage with Prime Minister Modi who is a “great guy” and is “loved by the people of India.”

“And we had an amazing thing. And I went in, and here’s the problem. This is a big crowd. And normally I like talking about my crowds because I get the crowds like nobody, but I just got back from 140 or 50 or 60,000 people and now I’m coming here,” President Trump said.

“I may never be excited again about a crowd after going to India. Think of this, they have 1.5 billion people. We have 350, so we’re doing pretty well, I’ll tell you what, but I love this crowd, and I love that crowd too… That was really a worthwhile trip,” he said.

Trump had reached India on February 25, accompanied by wife Melania Trump and a high-level delegation, for a nearly 36-hour visit. His first stop was Ahmedabad after which he went to see the Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra.

President Trump and Melania visited New Delhi in the last leg of their visit. The US president sat down with Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday for delegation-level talks during which India and America signed three agreements.

The visitors were treated to a lavish banquet hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind before they left for the US.