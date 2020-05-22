Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav, Arvind Kejriwal to give Sonia Gandhi’s oppn meet a miss

india

Updated: May 22, 2020 10:32 IST

Bahujan Samaj Party’s Mayawati, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will skip Friday’s meeting of opposition leaders to be chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

The meeting is to be held to discuss the prevailing situation in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic, the impact of nationwide lockdown and the government’s announcement of Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package to revive the economy.

The meeting, to be held via video-conferencing, will also discuss the plight of stranded migrant workers, the problems faced by the farmers and the suspension of labour laws in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

This will be the first meeting of the opposition leaders after the lockdown was enforced across the country on March 25 to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (CPI), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) and Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) will attend the meeting.

The Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will also attend.

The issue of travel of stranded migrant workers to their home states has triggered a political slugfest between the Congress and the government.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has dismissed Congress’ charges that the government has been insensitive to the plight of stranded migrant workers and blamed the opposition party for politicising the issue.

The suspension of labour laws in BJP-ruled states has also been criticised by the Congress as former party president Rahul Gandhi said the fight against the coronavirus cannot be an excuse to exploit the workers, suppress their voice and crush their human rights.

However, the BJP has insisted that labour law reforms are a long-standing demand of trade unions and industries.