Withdraw FIR against Sonia Gandhi, D K Shivakumar tells B S Yediyurappa

india

Updated: May 21, 2020 19:08 IST

Karnataka’s Congress chief D K Shivakumar has written to chief minister B S Yediyurappa asking that an FIR filed by the police against party president Sonia Gandhi after a complaint by an advocate for allegedly harming the reputation of the Prime Minister, be withdrawn.

The FIR was filed on Wednesday following a complaint by a lawyer named K V Praveen Kumar against Sonia Gandhi after a tweet on the Congress party official Twitter handle dubbed the PM CARES fund as PM CARES fraud and said the PM was travelling abroad for enjoyment utilising these funds.

Praveen claimed that this was incorrect and harmful to the reputation of the PM. The police in Sagar registered an FIR on his complaint.

Shivakumar in his letter to Yediryurappa claimed that Praveen Kumar was a BJP activist. “Smt Sonia Gandhiji being an MP and Congress President had tweeted with the intention of forcing the PM to use the Care Fund for the welfare of the people of the country. Unfortunately, this was misinterpreted by the BJP leadership and it instigated Praveen Kumar to file this complaint ...based on false information without examining its truthfulness.”

The KPCC President also went onto claim that the FIR against Sonia Gandhi was a blatant misuse of the process of law with an intention to snub the right to healthy criticism and demanded that the it be withdrawn and the police officer concerned be suspended.

The state government has not yet reacted to Shivakumar’s letter.

The complainant Praveen Kumar acknowledged that he is a BJP member.

“Yes it is true I am a primary member of BJP but I have no official party position. I have been an advocate for 14 years and have always fought against lies and injustice which is the reason why I lodged the complaint and I am happy the police have found some merit in it because an FIR has been registered.”

Efforts to reach Sagar police for comments were not successful.