Mayawati birthday cake ‘looted’ by party workers in UP’s Amroha

Bahujan Samaj Party boss Mayawati had decidedly kept her birthday low key this year, and the once-ostentatious celebrations only made news for the political messaging that she delivered to her party, and rivals alike. Almost.

By evening, a video emerged of the birthday celebration by her party leaders in Amroha, some 400 km from Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow. The event appeared to have been right on track and her local leaders had ordered a multi-coloured, pyramid-shaped cake for the occasion.

But the cake soon toppled under the onslaught as crowds of party workers and others reached in to ensure they get their share.

A video clip of the incident released by ANI showed the crowd going out of control as soon as the huge cake was kept on a table for them. Men grabbed handfuls of the cake or tried to snatch it from those who got a chunk even as organisers tried to drive away the “looters”. The cake toppled as the crowd continued to reach in to lay their hands on it.

BSP leaders and workers celebrated Mayawati’s 63rd birthday as ‘Jan Kalyankari Diwas’ (public welfare day). The workers cut a 63 kg cake, distributed sweets and fruits and pledge to make Mayawati the next PM in the programme organised by the district units in all the 75 districts of the state.

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 21:30 IST