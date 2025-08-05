Search
Aug 05, 2025
Mayawati denies alliance with BJP, says BSP to work independently

Updated on: Aug 05, 2025 01:20 pm IST

Urging party workers to remain alert, Mayawati said such "dirty tactics" are part of political conspiracies aimed at weakening the Ambedkarite movement.

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday strongly denied any alliance or understanding with the BJP and urged party cadres to remain alert against such "misinformation".

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati during a press conference at her residence, in Lucknow.(PTI)
In a post on X, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "As is well known, the BSP is neither part of the BJP-led NDA alliance nor the Congress-led INDIA bloc, or any other front. The party remains committed to the Ambedkarite ideology of 'Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay' (for the welfare and happiness of all)."

Despite this, a "misinformation campaign" has been unleashed by "casteist mindsets targeting Dalits, tribals and OBCs" to politically harm the BSP.

She said reports of her alliance with the BJP are "false, baseless, and malicious".

Urging party workers and supporters to remain alert, Mayawati said such "dirty tactics" are part of political conspiracies aimed at weakening the Ambedkarite movement.

"BSP workers must not fall for these ploys and stay vigilant against attempts to mislead them," Mayawati said.

She reiterated that her party will continue to work independently, without aligning with any caste-based political front.

