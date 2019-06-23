BSP chief Mayawati’s brother named party’s vice president, nephew national coordinator

BSP Chief Mayawati’s brother Anand Kumar was appointed as the vice-president of the party while nephew Akash Anand was made national coordinator. The party also elected Danish Ali as the leader of BSP in Lok Sabha.

Party leader Ramji Gautam was also appointed as national coordinator.

Early today, Mayawati chaired a meeting with her party office bearers, members, legislators and parliamentarians to chalk out a strategy for upcoming by-elections to 11 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Senior officials and all members of parliament were present at the meeting along with state presidents from across the country.

Mayawati had recently announced her decision that the BSP will contest the upcoming by-elections for 11 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh alone, stating that her ally Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party’s vote base did not support the coalition in the Lok Sabha elections.

The BSP managed to bag 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh, SP won 5 and RLD drew a blank, taking the ‘mahagathbandhan’ total to 15.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed)

First Published: Jun 23, 2019 15:55 IST