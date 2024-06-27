Mayawati reacts to President Droupadi Murmu's address in Parliament: ‘Hollow’

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday criticised President Droupadi Murmu's address at the joint session of the Parliament. BSP chief Mayawati during a press conference in Lucknow on June 25.(PTI)

In a post on X, the BSP chief said that President Murmu's speech to highlight the achievements of the Union government in the last 10 years was meagre in terms of ground reality and more of "hawa hawai" (hollow).

She alleged that the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre is not at all serious about the increasing poverty, unemployment, inflation, and the problems of the weaker sections in the country.

“The central government is not at all serious about the increasing poverty, unemployment, inflation, and the problems of the weaker sections in the country. There is nothing particularly strong in their roadmap for the next five years either,” she wrote.

It would be better if, during the motion of thanks on the President's address, the MPs, instead of merely making accusations and counter-accusations, draw the government's attention to the necessary public interest issues.

President Murmu addressed the first joint sitting of Parliament on Thursday after the constitution of the 18th Lok Sabha.

In her address, she highlighted the government's achievements in different fields in the last decade.

She also said that the government is fully committed to a fair investigation of the recent paper leak incidents and to ensuring that the guilty are punished.

Murmu asserted there is a need to rise above party politics and undertake concrete measures nationwide. "Whether it is competitive examinations or government recruitment, there should be no reason for any hindrance. This process requires complete transparency and probity. Regarding the recent instances of paper leak in some examinations, my government is committed to a fair investigation and ensuring strict punishment to the culprits," she said.

Murmu also announced that the government will make several big announcements during the upcoming budget.

"The budget will have major economic and social decisions and many historic steps will be taken. The speed of reforms will be increased to fulfill the aspirations of people," she said.