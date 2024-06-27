 Opposition raises slogans during President’s address in Parliament | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Opposition raises slogans during President’s address in Parliament

ByNaresh Chander
Jun 27, 2024 04:44 PM IST

Among other things, the opposition raised slogans when the President addressed the ensuing controversy surrounding the NEET examination

Opposition parties raised slogans against the Centre during President Droupadi Murmu’s joint address to both Houses of Parliament on Thursday over issues such as Manipur violence, NEET paper leak, and the new criminal laws, set to come into force in July.

MPs attend President Droupadi Murmu’s joint address to both Houses of Parliament in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
MPs attend President Droupadi Murmu’s joint address to both Houses of Parliament in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

“The world is witness to the fact that the people of India have elected a stable government with a clear majority for the third consecutive term. This has happened after six decades,” the President said.

The opposition objected to it and continued their sloganeering when the President raised the matter of Emergency.

“Emergency was the biggest and darkest chapter of direct attack on Constitution. Entire country plunged into chaos during Emergency, but our nation was victorious against such unconstitutional powers,” President Murmu said.

Further, the opposition raised slogans when the President addressed the ensuing controversy surrounding the NEET examination.

“Sanctity and transparency is a must in government recruitments and examinations. The cases of paper leaks and irregularities in exams are being probed at a high level. The investigation into it will fix accountability. We need to rise above partisan politics,” the President said.

The opposition also raised slogans when the President discussed the government’s efforts to remove AFSPA from some disputed areas and resolve other disputes through agreements.

Opposition raises slogans during President's address in Parliament
