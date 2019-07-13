Mayawati seeks pan-India law to curb lynching

Welcoming the Uttar Pradesh Law Commission-drafted Bill against lynching, BSP supremo Mayawati Saturday pitched for a stringent, pan-India legislation to arrest the spread of this “dreadful disease”.

In a statement issued by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) here, Mayawati said, “Mob lynching has emerged as a dreadful disease (bhayanak bimari) across the country, and the loss of lives in it is a matter of serious concern.””In this regard, there is a strong need for a strigent countrywide law, but the Centre’s approach towards it is lackadaisical,” she said.

She welcomed the submission of a draft Bill by the UP Law Commission in this regard, which recommended up to life imprisonment for the crime.

Taking cognisance of incidents of mob lynching, including those by cow vigilantes, the Uttar Pradesh Law Commission on Wednesday submitted to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath the draft Bill recommending up to life imprisonment for the crime.

“This disease is a gift of the intention (niyat) and policy (niti) of the governments of not allowing to establish the rule of law. As a result, not only the Dalits, tribals or the religious minorities, but even the people from all sections of the society and police are also becoming a victim to it,” Mayawati said.

“In this situation, the submission of a draft Bill by the UP Law Commission, recommending up to life imprisonment for the crime is welcoming,” she added.

Giving a piece of advice to the BJP, Mayawati said, “Along with drafting strong laws, the BJP will have to develop a strong willpower like the BSP, to strictly enforce the laws. Only then will this disease will be curbed.”

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 14:39 IST