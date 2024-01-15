close_game
close_game
News / India News / Mayawati's BSP to fight Lok Sabha election solo: 'For this reason…'

Mayawati's BSP to fight Lok Sabha election solo: 'For this reason…'

ByManjiri Chitre
Jan 15, 2024 12:38 PM IST

Mayawati also refuted speculations about her retirement from politics after she named her nephew, Akash Anand, as her successor.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Monday announced that her party will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election alone, claiming that the party's experiences with alliances have never been beneficial. Mayawati, however, did not rule out a post-poll alliance.

BSP supremo Mayawati (HT FILE PHOTO)
BSP supremo Mayawati (HT FILE PHOTO)

Addressing a press conference in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, Mayawati said, “We suffer more losses from alliances. For this reason, most of the parties in the country want to form an alliance with the BSP. An alliance can be considered after the elections. If possible, the BSP can extend its support after the elections...our party will fight the elections all alone.”

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

“With the backing of people from backward communities, Dalits, tribals, and Muslims, we had formed a full majority government in UP in 2007, and that's why we have decided to contest the Lok Sabha polls alone. We will maintain a distance from those who are casteist and believe in communalism…We will work with full strength to help the BSP get a favourable verdict,” the BSP supremo added.

Also read: Mayawati urges Yogi Adityanath government to relocate BSP office, explains why

The BSP was a major political force in Uttar Pradesh during 1990-2000. However, it gradually saw a decline over the past few years. In the 2022 assembly election, the party bagged only 12.8 per cent of votes - the lowest in three decades.

Mayawati refutes speculation about her retirement

Meanwhile, the BSP supremo refuted speculation about her retirement from politics after she named her nephew, Akash Anand, as her successor last month.

“Last month, I declared Akash Anand as my political successor following which it was being speculated in media that I may soon retire from politics. However, I want to clarify that it is not the case, and I will continue to work towards strengthening the party,” she told the media.

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Budget 2024 and, Business News along with Gold Rates Today, and India News Updates other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On