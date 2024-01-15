Mayawati's BSP to fight Lok Sabha election solo: 'For this reason…'

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Monday announced that her party will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election alone, claiming that the party's experiences with alliances have never been beneficial. Mayawati, however, did not rule out a post-poll alliance. BSP supremo Mayawati (HT FILE PHOTO)

Addressing a press conference in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, Mayawati said, “We suffer more losses from alliances. For this reason, most of the parties in the country want to form an alliance with the BSP. An alliance can be considered after the elections. If possible, the BSP can extend its support after the elections...our party will fight the elections all alone.”

“With the backing of people from backward communities, Dalits, tribals, and Muslims, we had formed a full majority government in UP in 2007, and that's why we have decided to contest the Lok Sabha polls alone. We will maintain a distance from those who are casteist and believe in communalism…We will work with full strength to help the BSP get a favourable verdict,” the BSP supremo added.

The BSP was a major political force in Uttar Pradesh during 1990-2000. However, it gradually saw a decline over the past few years. In the 2022 assembly election, the party bagged only 12.8 per cent of votes - the lowest in three decades.

Mayawati refutes speculation about her retirement

Meanwhile, the BSP supremo refuted speculation about her retirement from politics after she named her nephew, Akash Anand, as her successor last month.

“Last month, I declared Akash Anand as my political successor following which it was being speculated in media that I may soon retire from politics. However, I want to clarify that it is not the case, and I will continue to work towards strengthening the party,” she told the media.

(With inputs from agencies)