Video of passenger, who punched Delhi-Goa IndiGo pilot, saying ‘sorry sir’ goes viral

A passenger, identified as Sahil Katariya, hit an IndiGo pilot when he was making an announcement regarding a delay in takeoff at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, police said on Monday. A purported video of the incident, which took place Sunday evening, has gone viral on social media. The passenger has been identified as Sahil Katariya,

Now, another video of Sahil Katariya apologising apparently to the pilot with folded hands is doing the rounds online. In the new video, the passenger, Sahil Katariya, can be seen saying "sorry sir" to the person who is recording it, while being taken away by the authorities on the tarmac. In reply, the person shooting the video can be heard saying “no sorry”.

A Delhi Police officer said, "We received a complaint and are taking appropriate legal action."

In the first video clip, other crew members could be seen shouting at the passenger after he hit the pilot, identified as Anup Kumar.

According to the police, the co-pilot of flight number 6E 2175, between Delhi and Goa, and other security personnel gave a complaint regarding Sahil Katariya, assaulting and misbehaving with them on the flight.

Sahil Katariya misbehaved and hit the co-pilot and created a nuisance inside the aircraft, the complaint stated.

A case under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 290 (punishment for creating public nuisance) of the IPC and section 22 of the Aircraft Rules has been registered against the passenger and investigation taken up, another police officer said.

The IndiGo Airlines, meanwhile, formed an internal committee on Monday to address the matter, news agency ANI reported.

Passenger likely to be put on ‘no-fly’ list

According to the officials, the committee, tasked with determining appropriate actions, will specifically discuss putting the accused passenger, Sahil Kataria, on the 'No Fly List' under the category of unruly behaviour.

"We have established an internal committee, and the incident in question has been referred to them. The committee will determine appropriate action against the passenger, including the possibility of placing them on the 'No Fly List' under the unruly behaviour category," a senior IndiGo official was quoted as saying by ANI.

As per government rules released in 2017 on unruly passengers, if an airline finds a passenger's behaviour unruly, the pilot has to file a complaint, which is to be investigated by an internal panel. During the probe, the airline can ban the flyer for a maximum of 30 days.

The committee has to decide on the matter within 30 days and specify how long the flyer can be kept from travelling.