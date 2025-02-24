MCD grants house tax waiver for 2024-25, offers relief to Delhi residents
MCD's proposal, which aims to reduce residents' financial strain and curb corruption in tax collection, is set to be passed in the MCD House on Tuesday.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday announced a house-tax waiver scheme, allowing residents to clear their 2024-25 dues while getting all previous pending taxes written off.
According to news agency PTI, the announcement was made at a press conference attended by MCD Mayor Mahesh Khichi, Deputy Mayor Ravinder Bhardwaj, Leader of the House Mukesh Goel, and senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.
The Aam Aadmi Party-led civic body’s proposal, which aims to reduce residents' financial strain and curb corruption in tax collection, is set to be passed in the MCD House on Tuesday.
AAP’s MCD in-charge, Durgesh Pathak, said the move would eliminate corruption in tax collection, as many homeowners had previously been harassed over unpaid dues.
He alleged that under previous administrations, house tax was misused to extract bribes, leading to financial losses for the MCD.
Pathak further highlighted that before AAP took charge of the civic body, MCD employees faced delayed salaries for years. However, with improved financial management under the previous AAP government in Delhi, timely salary payments were ensured.
Who will benefit from the scheme?
- Under the scheme, properties up to 100 square yards, including residential shops, will be fully exempt from house tax starting next financial year.
- Homes between 100 and 500 square yards will get a 50 per cent waiver, while 1,300 housing societies, which previously had no exemptions, will now receive a 25 per cent rebate.
- At the press conference, Mayor Mahesh Khichi said that AAP has always fulfilled its commitments, and this decision marks a major step in reducing homeowners' financial burden.
- The MCD is also moving forward with the regularisation of 12,000 contractual employees, in addition to the 8,000 workers who have already been made permanent over the past two years.
- Khichi added that the tax-waiver scheme will benefit homeowners and increase transparency in tax collection, minimising opportunities for corruption.
- Sanjay Singh reiterated that AAP remains committed to public welfare, calling the tax relief a step towards fulfilling that promise. He also pointed out that for the first time, 1,300 housing societies that had never received tax benefits will now get a 25 per cent rebate, describing it as a historic decision by the AAP-led MCD that will ease the tax burden on thousands of families.