MCD grants house tax waiver for 2024-25, offers relief to Delhi residents

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday announced a house-tax waiver scheme, allowing residents to clear their 2024-25 dues while getting all previous pending taxes written off. Under the scheme, properties up to 100 square yards, including residential shops, will be fully exempt from house tax starting next financial year. (Pic used for representation)

According to news agency PTI, the announcement was made at a press conference attended by MCD Mayor Mahesh Khichi, Deputy Mayor Ravinder Bhardwaj, Leader of the House Mukesh Goel, and senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.

The Aam Aadmi Party-led civic body’s proposal, which aims to reduce residents' financial strain and curb corruption in tax collection, is set to be passed in the MCD House on Tuesday.

AAP’s MCD in-charge, Durgesh Pathak, said the move would eliminate corruption in tax collection, as many homeowners had previously been harassed over unpaid dues.

He alleged that under previous administrations, house tax was misused to extract bribes, leading to financial losses for the MCD.

Pathak further highlighted that before AAP took charge of the civic body, MCD employees faced delayed salaries for years. However, with improved financial management under the previous AAP government in Delhi, timely salary payments were ensured.

Who will benefit from the scheme?