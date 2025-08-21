MDMK chief Vaiko temporarily suspends close aide who opposed his son

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) founder Vaiko on Wednesday temporarily suspended his trusted aide Mallai Sathya for opposing his son Durai Vaiko. Vaiko suspended him saying that he was indulging in anti-party activities and offer a written explanation for his conduct within 15 days. Vaiko suspended him saying that he was indulging in anti-party activities and offer a written explanation for his conduct within 15 days (PTI)

The relationship has been sour between Vaiko and Sathya, who held the post of deputy general secretary of the party, in the last few months. In July, Sathya responded on social media to Vaiko’s accusations that he was a betrayer. “The esteemed leader, celebrated for his moral stature, could have cited any other reason. But to sacrifice my honest political life for the sake of your son and you call it ‘betrayal’ — that word from you wounds me deeply,” Sathya said in a post titled “Breaking my Silence.” “He could have told me something else or could have asked me to take a bottle of poison and die. I would have died. Instead, he made a remark that has left a deep scar in me.”

On July 10, Vaiko had accused Sathya of betraying him and indulging in anti-party activities for two years. “He has close ties with those who left the party and criticise me,” Vaiko had said. “There are four people posting against me on social media, and they are living abroad. Mallai Sathya provides them the content.”

Given these internal party tussles, Durai Vaiko also alleged he was being prevented from working by certain people without naming anyone and resigned as principal secretary in April but the MDMK general council refused to accept his resignation. Following this Vaiko ensured a truce between his son and Sathya. But, things went awry again after Sathya’s name and photo did not figure in the banners of the party’s meeting in Chennai on July 10. Sathya did not respond to his temporary suspension.