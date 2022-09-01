MEA calls Rishi Sunak's UK PM race ‘internal issue’: ‘India-UK relations…’

The external affairs ministry on Thursday called the possibility of Indian-American Rishi Sunak becoming the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom an “internal issue” of the country.

Addressing a weekly press briefing, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said Sunak being in the race to take up the top role in the UK is an internal matter as the nation's citizens will “choose their prime minister”.

“Our relations with the people in the UK as well as India-UK relations, I hope, should not get affected by this,” he added.

Sunak, meanwhile, ended his campaign at London's iconic Wembley stadium on Wednesday night, with loud cheers and screams of “Rishi, Rishi” reverberating at the venue. His speech included a message for his parents and wife Akshata Murty for their support.

“This final hustings is special for me because the two people who inspired me to enter public service are actually here tonight – my mum and dad,” Sunak said.

The 42-year-old Tory member then turned to his “incredible, loving and kind wife”. “You know what you mean to me, and I am incredibly grateful that 18 years ago you chose to give up your high heels and take a chance on the short kid with a backpack,” he added.

Akshata is the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and author Sudha Murty.

The event saw both Sunak and his Conservative rival Liz Truss take the stage, with both setting out their vision on tackling the living cost crisis, crime rates, taxation, immigration reforms and foreign policy, among others in the country. It was followed by a question-and-answer round.

Nearly 6,000-strong audience of voters and political enthusiasts attended the event.

Sunak's ‘Ready4Rishi’ team has highlighted him as an 'underdog' in the prime minister's race owing to him trailing Truss in the pre-poll surveys so far.

The results of the election are scheduled to be declared on Monday (September 5).

(With inputs from PTI)

