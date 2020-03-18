e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / 255 Indians test positive for coronavirus in Iran, 12 in UAE: MEA

255 Indians test positive for coronavirus in Iran, 12 in UAE: MEA

As many as 255 Indians in Iran have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.

india Updated: Mar 18, 2020 16:01 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
A municipal worker sprays disinfectant as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus at G.B Pant Children Hospital in Srinagar on March 18, 2020.
A municipal worker sprays disinfectant as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus at G.B Pant Children Hospital in Srinagar on March 18, 2020. (AFP photo)
         

As many as 255 Indians in Iran have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.

“Other than Iran, 12 Indians have also tested positive in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), five in Italy and one each in Sri Lanka, Rwanda, Kuwait and Hong Kong,” V Muraleedharan, Minister of State in the MEA told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

Muraleedharan also noted that India had “Provided 15 tonnes of medical assistance including one lakh masks, one lakh surgical masks, five lakh pairs of surgical gloves, 75 pieces of infusion pumps, 30 pieces of enteral feeding pumps, 21 pieces of Defibrillator, 4, 000 pieces of N-95 masks to China.”

“These supplies were delivered by an Indian Air Force C-17 special flight which landed in Wuhan, China. This assistance was provided as a mark of friendship,” he added.

tags
top news
Coronavirus stays infective in air for hours, on surfaces for days
Coronavirus stays infective in air for hours, on surfaces for days
‘Won’t interfere’: SC on MP floor test, cites Constitutional duties
‘Won’t interfere’: SC on MP floor test, cites Constitutional duties
255 Indians test positive for coronavirus in Iran, 12 in UAE: MEA
255 Indians test positive for coronavirus in Iran, 12 in UAE: MEA
44-year-old, back from London 11 days ago, tests positive for Covid-19
44-year-old, back from London 11 days ago, tests positive for Covid-19
WhatsApp pledges $1 million to combat coronavirus fake news
WhatsApp pledges $1 million to combat coronavirus fake news
India got the ‘raw end of umpiring decisions’: Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test
India got the ‘raw end of umpiring decisions’: Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test
Shah Rukh Khan becomes the first owner of 2020 Hyundai Creta in India
Shah Rukh Khan becomes the first owner of 2020 Hyundai Creta in India
Coronavirus: Kerala police’s dance video to encourage hand washing goes viral
Coronavirus: Kerala police’s dance video to encourage hand washing goes viral
trending topics
Coronavirus updateKaran JoharDigvijaya SinghToday SensexVarun DhawanDeepika PadukoneIPLParas Chhabracoronavirus Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news