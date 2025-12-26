MEA reacts after Indian-origin dies after 8-hour wait at hospital: ‘Canada should take responsibility’

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday reacted to the death of an Indian-origin man in Canada, who died of alleged medical negligence while waiting for treatment at a hospital, saying the Canadian government should take responsibility in the matter. MEA has reacted after an Indian-origin man died of medical neglect in Canada.(HT_PRINT)

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, while speaking during the weekly briefing, confirmed that the victim was a Canadian national of Indian-origin.

"The person is of Indian origin, but he happens to be Canadian national. So, obviously the government of Canada should take responsibility in this particular matter," Jaiswal said during the briefing.

Prashant Sreekumar, 44, died of suspected cardiac arrest while waiting for treatment in a Canadian hospital's emergency room area, local reports said.

Sreekumar, an accountant and father of 3, experienced severe chest pains while at work on December 22 and was rushed to the Grey Nuns Hospital in southeast Edmonton, Global News reported.

Despite complaining of severe pain in the chest, Sreekumar was told by medical staff there was nothing of significance and was kept waiting. According to Global News, Sreekumar’s father, Kumar Sreekumar, said that his son told him and hospital staff that he was in excruciating pain. “He told me, ‘Papa, I cannot bear the pain,’” Kumar said.

He had to wait for over eight hours before he was called into the treatment area.

“After sitting maybe 10 seconds, he looked at me, he got up and put his hand on his chest and just crashed,” his father said. Prashant soon died of an apparent cardiac arrest.

MEA reacts to death of Indian student near University of Toronto campus

During the weekly briefing, MEA also expressed condolences at the death of an Indian student who was shot dead near the death of University of Toronto campus and said the authorities is in touch with the victim's family.

Calling the incident an "unfortunate incident", Randhir Jaiswal said, “We extend our deepest condolences and are coordinating with local authorities to understand the circumstances surrounding the death. Our consulate is providing all possible assistance to the family.”

Shivank Avasthi, an Indian doctoral student, was shot dead near the University of Toronto Scarborough campus in Canada on Tuesday.

The Canadian authorities said they received a call to the area of Highland Creek Trail and Old Kingston Road at about 3:30 pm on Tuesday for a report of an injured person lying on the ground. Police said a person walking through the woods discovered the victim on a paved trail and called 911.

When the police officers arrived on scene, they found a person with a gunshot wound. That person was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities are treating the case as a homicide.