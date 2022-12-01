MEA reacts after South Korean YouTuber harassed in Mumbai

The South Korean YouTuber, Hyojeong Park, will be given all attention and protection from the local authorities, the spokesperson for the Union ministry of external affairs Arindam Bagchi said during a press briefing. He refused to comment on the matter as he is unaware whether the South Korean embassy contacted the ministry related to the recent harassment of Park on Mumbai street.

"I will be a little hesitant to comment on it. I am not aware whether Korean Embassy has reached out to us or not. It's still a developing story. I am sure she would be given all attention and protection that she requires by local authorities," Bagchi said.

The spokesperson further said that the MEA will get involved in the case if it becomes a consulate aspect. "If there is a further update on this, we will share that with you," he added.

Meanwhile, the South Korean embassy urged its citizens in India to not step out at night given the safety issue.

However, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde assured that "stringent action" will be taken against the accused. "Women walk alone at night in Mumbai as they know that they are safe. Stringent action will be taken against the accused," he said.

The South Korean YouTuber was reportedly harassed by a man on a Mumbai street while she was live streaming. The video of the incident went viral after a user named Aditya shared it on Twitter.

"This was my first time in India. I hope what happened with me, doesn't happen to anyone else," Park, who goes by the name Mhyochi on Twitter, said.

The Mumbai Police arrested two men named Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari and an FIR was registered under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code. They were sent to one-day police custody.

Park also said she will continue to follow her passion to show India to other countries and keep on travelling the country. “I don't want this one bad incident to ruin my whole travel and my passion to show wonderful India to other countries,” she said.