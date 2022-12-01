'Will continue to show wonderful India': South Korean YouTuber after harassment

The South Korean YouTuber, Hyojeong Park, on Thursday said she will continue her passion to show the "wonderful India" and one bad incident will not ruin that for her. She said the administration took prompt action as opposed to another country where she couldn’t even call the police.

“Happened to me in another country too but at that time I couldn't do anything to call the police. In India, the action being taken very quickly. I have been in Mumbai for over three weeks, planning to stay longer,” the YouTuber told news agency ANI.

Park was reportedly harassed by a man on a Mumbai street while she was live streaming. The video of the incident went viral after a user named Aditya shared it on Twitter.

The one-minute-long undated video shows a young man offering a lift to the woman by grabbing her hand even as she objects. Park is seen keeping her calm even when he tries to come close to her. Later in the video, she is able to dodge him and begins to walk away as she says on the stream, “Time to go home”. But soon the man, along with another person on a bike, follows her and offers the lift again. “Come, this seat,” he says in broken English to which she replies her vehicle is parked nearby.

Park said she will continue to follow her passion to show India to other countries and keep on travelling the country. “I don't want this one bad incident to ruin my whole travel and my passion to show wonderful India to other countries,” she said.

The Mumbai Police arrested two men named Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari and an FIR was registered under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code. They were sent to one-day police custody.

“Mumbai Police’s Khar Police station has taken a Suo Moto action in an incident that happened with a Korean woman (foreigner) in the jurisdiction of Khar West. In this regard, both the accused have been arrested and booked under relevant sections of the IPC,” the official Twitter handle of Mumbai police said earlier.