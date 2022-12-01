On camera: 'Foreign' national harassed on Mumbai street during live streaming, police respond

A video of a YouTuber, reportedly from South Korea, being harassed on a Mumbai street is going viral as netizens demand action. The video, shared on Twitter by a user named Aditya, shows how a man harassed the YouTuber by grabbing her hand while she was live. “@MumbaiPolice A streamer from Korea was harassed by these boys in Khar last night while she was live streaming in front of 1000+ people. This is disgusting and some action needs to be taken against them. This cannot go unpunished," it said.

@MumbaiPolice A streamer from Korea was harassed by these boys in Khar last night while she was live streaming in front of a 1000+ people. This is disgusting and some action needs to be taken against them. This cannot go unpunished. pic.twitter.com/WuUEzfxTju — Aditya (@Beaver_R6) November 30, 2022

The one-minute-long undated video shows a young man offering a lift to the woman by grabbing her hand even as she protests. The woman is seen keeping her calm even when he tries to come close to her. Later in the video, she is able to dodge him and begins to walk away as she says on the stream, “Time to go home”. But soon the man, along with another person on a bike, follows her and offers the lift again. “Come, this seat,” he says in broken English to which she replies her vehicle is parked nearby.

Last night on stream, there was a guy who harassed me. I tried my best not to escalate the situation and leave because he was with his friend. And some people said that it was initiated by me being too friendly and engaging the conversation. Makes me think again about streaming. https://t.co/QQvXbOVp9F — Mhyochi in 🇮🇳 (@mhyochi) November 30, 2022

The video was later claimed by an account named Mhyochi whose bio read that she was a 24-year-old content creator and gamer. “Last night on stream, there was a guy who harassed me. I tried my best not to escalate the situation and leave because he was with his friend. And some people said that it was initiated by me being too friendly and engaging in the conversation. Makes me think again about streaming," Mhyochi said narrating the incident.

The Mumbai police replied to the video and asked the woman to share the contact details so the matter can be probed. A PTI report quoted a local police officer who said no complaint has been filed. The search is on for the man seen in the video.

