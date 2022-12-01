Unsafely installed lift crashes, labourer dies of a head injury

Bhiwandi: A 46-year-old labourer died after the lift of the factory he was working in came crashing down while he was transferring some equipment in it. The incident took place in Nizampura in Bhiwandi on Tuesday, the Nizampura police have booked two persons, including the owner of the factory and the person for allegedly illegally installing a lift without adhering to safety measures.

This is the second such incident that happened within a period of a week in Bhiwandi. The labourer, identified as Pawankumar Shahani, 46, was living on rent in Kongaon with family and friends. He has been working on construction sites for the past 20 years.

According to Nizampura police officials, the deceased got a contract to work on the renovation of a loom factory at Khoni village. The two accused identified as Hasmukh Patel, 40, the owner and Rajesh Kumar Yadav, 42, installed the lift without any permission inside the factory for temporary work purposes and without checking its safety majors.

On Tuesday, Sahani was transferring heavy materials from the ground to the 1st floor when suddenly the lift collapsed and he suffered serious injuries on his head. During his treatment in the hospital, he succumbed to the injuries.

Police inspector of Nizampura police station, Deep Bane said, “The accused didn’t get any valid permission from fire brigade officials to build a lift and there were several risk factors on their sites which are dangerous for the labourer to work due to lack of safety measures. We have booked the owner of the factory under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.”