Man assaulted while confronting trio for harassing a young woman

Published on Nov 30, 2022 08:04 PM IST

Mumbai: In an attempt to help a young woman in distress, a 43-year-old man, who confronted a group of men for passing lewd comments, was brutally assaulted with a paver block on Tuesday in Goregaon East

ByMegha Sood

Mumbai: In an attempt to help a young woman in distress, a 43-year-old man, who confronted a group of men for passing lewd comments, was brutally assaulted with a paver block on Tuesday in Goregaon East.

According to the complainant, Javed Ateeq Khan, a plumber, the incident occurred at 10am on Tuesday, when Khan was sitting near his shop at Gokuldham Market in Goregaon East, which he has given on lease.

Khan told the police that he was talking to a neighbour when a girl who passed him was full of tears. “I know the girl’s father, and hence stopped her and asked why she was crying. She then told me that a few men at the nearby garage made inappropriate gestures to see her. And this was happening for two to three days,” said Khan.

Being an acquaintance’s daughter, Khan said that he could not see her being mistreated, so he approached the garage which was a few feet away from his shop. “I just went to confront the garage people and tell him to stop troubling the girl,” said Khan.

Police officers investigating the case said that when Khan approached the accused, identified as Taufiq Khan, and warned him that he would go to the police if he continued to make gestures at women passing by, Taufiq abused Khan and told him to mind his own business.

When Khan said that he would not tolerate this, Taufiq and two of his accomplices began assaulting Khan. “I was alone but still tried to stop Taufiq, when he picked up a paver block from the street and clobbered my head,” said Khan who has been admitted to the hospital for head injuries.

“Taufiq and the others fled from the spot as I fell down bleeding. The passers-by then helped me and took me to the hospital,” he added.

The Dindoshi police have registered a case of assault against three men including Taufiq and are tracing the accused.

