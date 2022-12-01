6 interns suspended from Nagpur govt medical college in alleged ragging case

Six medical students from the government-run medical college and hospital in Nagpur were suspended for allegedly ragging a junior student.

The students were also debarred from their internship.

Acknowledging the incident on Thursday, Dr Raj Gajbhiye, dean of the medical college, informed that the six seniors allegedly ragged a first-year MBBS student of the college back in April this year.

The victim had secretly filmed a video of the incident and lodged a complaint by mailing to the central anti-ragging committee of the college.

The committee then directed the college administration to enquire about the matter and initiate suitable action against the perpetrators.

Also Read: RMLNLU first year students again complain of ragging on campus

After an internal investigation, the committee submitted its report to the college administration on Tuesday.

“After getting the report of the committee on Tuesday, the college authorities initiated the action on Wednesday, accordingly,” says Dr Gajbhiye.

“We have already issued orders against the suspended interns to vacate the college hostels immediately,” he added and reiterated that the college has zero tolerance for ragging.

However, the victim lodged a formal complaint a couple of months ago.

Following the internal report, the college lodged a formal complaint with the local police and asked them to initiate action against the interns according to existing laws.

A senior police official said they have requested the medical college authorities to send the finding of the anti-ragging committee.

“After procuring the anti-ragging committee’s report, we will initiate appropriate action against the interns as soon as we can. We will also detain the interns for interrogation and further investigation,” the police officer further added.