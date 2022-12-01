Two youths arrested for harassing South Korean YouTuber sent to 1-day police custody

The two youths, who were arrested for allegedly harassing a South Korean woman YouTuber during a live streaming on a street in Mumbai, were sent to one-day police custody on Thursday.

The one-minute-long undated video shows a young man offering a lift to Hyojeong Park by grabbing her hand even as she objects. Park is seen keeping her calm even when he tries to come close to her. Later in the video, she is able to dodge him and begins to walk away as she says on the stream, “Time to go home”. But soon the man, along with another person on a bike, follows her and offers the lift again. “Come, this seat,” he says in broken English to which she replies her vehicle is parked nearby.

The police took Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari, the two accused, into custody after determining their identities in Patel Nagar, a suburb of Bandra in the city.

Quoting a tweet from another user, which had the video of the live stream, the YouTuber wrote, “Last night on stream, there was a guy who harassed me. I tried my best not to escalate the situation and leave because he was with his friend. And some people said that it was initiated by me being too friendly and engaging the conversation. Makes me think again about streaming.”

“Happened to me in another country too but at that time I couldn't do anything to call the police. In India, the action being taken very quickly. I have been in Mumbai for over three weeks, planning to stay longer,” the YouTuber told news agency ANI.

“I don't want this one bad incident to ruin my whole travel and my passion to show wonderful India to other countries,” she further said.

News agency PTI reported that an official from Khar police station stated that the police became aware of the incident after receiving the video on their Twitter handle.

Police also stated that they had contacted the woman YouTuber, but she refused to come to the police station, stating that she would come later. An FIR has been filed, and a probe has been initiated against the incident.

