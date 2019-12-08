e-paper
Junior doctor in Meerut alleges department head molested her, protest erupts in campus

Medical graduates and post-graduates took out a march to principal RC Gupta’s residence and informed him of their demands.

india Updated: Dec 08, 2019 08:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Junior Resident Doctors of Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College (LLRMM) on Saturday sat on protest, against the Head of ENT Department alleging that he molested a Junior Resident Doctor of his department.
Junior Resident Doctors of Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College (LLRMM) on Saturday sat on protest, against the Head of ENT Department alleging that he molested a Junior Resident Doctor of his department.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

A woman resident doctor at a state-run medical college in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut has accused the head of a department of molesting her, triggering protests in the campus.

Junior doctors of Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical (LLRMM) College sat on protest against the head of the department of ear, nose and throat (ENT), Dr Kapil, on Saturday night and demanded his suspension from the college, reported news agency Asian News International.

“A woman has given us a complaint of harassment. We have registered a case and necessary action will be taken as per investigation,” a police official said, according to ANI.

Medical graduates and post-graduates took out a march to principal RC Gupta’s residence and informed him of their demands.

“A junior doctor has levied serious allegations against the head of her department. We are protesting in her support. We have given a complaint and have full faith in the administration that they will take appropriate action,” Dr Sanket Tyagi, former president of the Resident Doctor’s Association, was quoted as saying by the agency.

Principal RC Gupta later said that a complaint of molestation has been registered against the ENT department head.

“I have asked the police to do an impartial investigation in the case,” he said while addressing the protesters, according to ANI.

He also said that he hasn’t received any formal complaint or application from the woman doctor and if required he will also do an enquiry on the institute level and submit its report to the administration.

“We have also asked the police to take strict action. If the protesters give us an application, we will conduct an internal inquiry and give the report to the government,” he said.

